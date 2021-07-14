Boy receives birthday present from NYPD to replace stolen scooter

Submit a Tip
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.

Someone took the boy’s scooter in Brooklyn last Wednesday, according to a tweet from the New York City Police Department.

With his birthday coming up, the NYPD’s 66th precinct and community affairs bureau worked with members of the neighborhood to help out.

They were able to present the boy with a new scooter and helmet on his birthday to replace the one that had been stolen.

