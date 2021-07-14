2 killed in Dillon County crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says the accident happened at 11:35 a.m. near mile marker 179 when a tractor-trailer hit the rear of a 2019 Toyota 4-Runner trying to slow down for traffic.

It then caused both vehicles run off the road to the right and overturn.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota died, Lee said.

An additional passenger in the Toyota was also airlifted to the hospital, while the driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital.

No additional details were provided for each of their conditions.

As of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, one lane on the interstate was reopened to traffic after being closed for around two hours.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SCHP MAIT Team are investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.