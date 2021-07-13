Want to hunt Sunday on public land in South Carolina? SCDNR wants to hear from you

CLINTON, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), in coordination with Clemson University, is currently evaluating options for Sunday hunting on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in South Carolina.

Currently, WMAs are closed to Sunday hunting.

Anyone with an interest in Sunday hunting on WMAs is invited to participate in a statewide survey that is linked below.

The survey will allow SCDNR to better understand the overall public opinion of Sunday hunting on WMAs.

The 10-12-minute survey will be available until July 28 at 5 p.m.

To participate in the survey, click here.

Additionally, there will be a series of four public meetings held in July across the state to discuss the subject of Sunday hunting. All public meetings will begin at 6 p.m.

For a list of the meeting locations, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.