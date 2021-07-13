USPS continues work to install PO boxes at Longs post office after 2-alarm fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – It has been over two weeks since a fire destroyed the Longs post office, but residents still must travel to North Myrtle Beach to get their mail.

A viewer alerted WMBF News that PO boxes have not been installed at the Longs site along Highway 9 East, even though the United States Postal Service said that the PO boxes would be set up just days after a two-alarm fire broke out at the building and operations were suspended at the site.

Instead, customers must go to the North Myrtle Beach post office, located at 621 6th Avenue South, in order to pick up their mail.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to work with local officials in an effort to safely install boxes and set up a mobile retail unit on the Longs’ site,” the USPS said in a statement sent to WMBF News.

We have asked the USPS what is behind the delay in installing the PO boxes, but we’re still waiting for a reply.

The USPS added that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The ATF is leading the investigation. We have reached out to the ATF to get an update on the investigation. We are waiting to hear back.

