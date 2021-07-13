Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Two arrested after high-speed chase near North Myrtle Beach, police say

Left to right: Justin Tyreck Evans and Dajour Wilson
Left to right: Justin Tyreck Evans and Dajour Wilson(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to police.

A report from Horry County police stated an officer stopped a Dodge Charger around 12:30 a.m. on North Kings Highway and 45th Avenue South for a window tint violation.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Justin Tyreck Evans, allegedly sped off while the officer was speaking to him.

Authorities said they pursued the vehicle northbound on Kings Highway. Evans then made a U-turn and began driving southbound, with speeds reaching between 80 and 90 miles-per-hour, the report stated.

The vehicle went over spike strips and came to a stop in the area of Old Bridge Road and Kings Highway, police said.

Just before the vehicle stopped, a backseat passenger opened the door and reportedly fled on foot into the neighborhood. That person, 25-year-old Dajour Wilson, was located a short time later by a police K-9 and was taken into custody without incident.

A female passenger in the vehicle was detained as part of the investigation but was later picked up from the scene.

Wilson was charged with failure to appear, possession of firearms and ammunition, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Evans was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Booking records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Evans was out on bond for an attempted murder charge prior to the alleged police chase.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child
Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States

Latest News

Two beach accesses in Georgetown County will temporarily close for repair work.
Beach access parking areas in Georgetown Co. to temporarily close
Generic image of sunflowers
Sunflower festival starts Thursday in Aynor
Tow leaders will provide an update Tuesday night on the Surfside Beach Pier construction.
Leaders to give update on Surfside Beach Pier construction
Generic hunting graphic
Want to hunt Sunday on public land in South Carolina? SCDNR wants to hear from you