Two arrested after high-speed chase near North Myrtle Beach, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are facing charges after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to police.

A report from Horry County police stated an officer stopped a Dodge Charger around 12:30 a.m. on North Kings Highway and 45th Avenue South for a window tint violation.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Justin Tyreck Evans, allegedly sped off while the officer was speaking to him.

Authorities said they pursued the vehicle northbound on Kings Highway. Evans then made a U-turn and began driving southbound, with speeds reaching between 80 and 90 miles-per-hour, the report stated.

The vehicle went over spike strips and came to a stop in the area of Old Bridge Road and Kings Highway, police said.

Just before the vehicle stopped, a backseat passenger opened the door and reportedly fled on foot into the neighborhood. That person, 25-year-old Dajour Wilson, was located a short time later by a police K-9 and was taken into custody without incident.

A female passenger in the vehicle was detained as part of the investigation but was later picked up from the scene.

Wilson was charged with failure to appear, possession of firearms and ammunition, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Evans was charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

Booking records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Evans was out on bond for an attempted murder charge prior to the alleged police chase.

