Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area

Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking into what caused a vehicle to go into a pond in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. Monday to White Tree Lane, near Bay Road, in the Myrtle Beach area of the county.

A picture from Horry County Fire Rescue shows the back part of the car sticking out from the pond area.

There are no reported injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

