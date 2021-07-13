Submit a Tip
Troopers: 18-year-old driver killed after collision with NCDOT dump truck in Columbus County

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - An employee of the North Carolina Department of Transportation is facing charges after a wreck that killed an 18-year-old driver Monday morning.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the collision happened at the intersection of Cherry Grove and Rough and Ready roads outside of Cerro Gordo around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers say the dump truck driver, identified as J.C. Soles Jr., failed to yield at the intersection and struck a 2013 Toyota car which then caught on fire.

The driver of the Toyota, Matthew Sessoms, 18, of Lumberton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soles Jr. was charged with failure to yield and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Sessoms was a recent graduate of Lumberton Senior High School, which announced his passing in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

“We would like extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Matthew Sessoms ... he will always be a part of Pirate Nation, and we will cherish his memory and love for our school. Please keep the Sessoms family in your thoughts and prayers,” the post stated.

-We would like to extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Matthew Sessoms. Matthew, a recent...

Posted by Lumberton Senior High School on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

