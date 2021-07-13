Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Three people hurt in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501, HCFR says

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck with entrapment around 6:30 p.m. at...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck with entrapment around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 501 near Willard Road in Conway.((Source: HCFR))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck with entrapment around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 501 near Willard Road in Conway.

Officials said the crash happened in the Aynor-bound lanes.

Drivers may experience some delays in the area while crews clear the crash and investigate. They are also being told to find an alternate route for the safety of the first responders.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Whittemore Park Middle School
HCS secures land to rebuild Whittemore Park Middle School
Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees
Sweeping changes to Horry County’s flood prevention standards passes final vote
Rosewood residents are hoping to never see scenes like this again.
‘It’s kind of effortless’: Rosewood residents begin flood buyout process with in-person enrollment sessions