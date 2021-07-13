Three people hurt in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck with entrapment around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 501 near Willard Road in Conway.

Officials said the crash happened in the Aynor-bound lanes.

Drivers may experience some delays in the area while crews clear the crash and investigate. They are also being told to find an alternate route for the safety of the first responders.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

