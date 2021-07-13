Sweeping changes to Horry County’s flood prevention standards passes final vote

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The first major upgrade to Horry County’s flood prevention ordinance in 30 years passed a final vote on Tuesday night.

Horry County Council unanimously passed the third reading on the revised flood damage prevention standards.

The amendments to the ordinance include changing the freeboard heigh requirements for new homes inside flood zones. Currently, homes are only required one-foot elevation, but if a third reading is passed then new homes would require a three-foot elevation.

It also states that new critical facilities will not be allowed to be developed within the 100-year floodplain or the 500-year floodplains.

Officials said the revised ordinance will also be beneficial to the Community Rating System (CRS) from FEMA. In CRS communities, flood insurance premium rates are discounted if they are able to address the three goals of the program:

Reduce and avoid flood damage to insurable property

Strengthen and support the insurance aspects of the National Flood Insurance Program

Foster comprehensive floodplain management

Flood advocates in Horry County have been pushing for changes to the flood ordinance and have said it will provide some of the best flood protection measures in South Carolina.

