Sunflower festival starts Thursday in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular family-friendly event kicks off this week in Aynor.

Southern Palmetto Farms said its second annual Sunflower Festival on the Farm will start on Thursday, July 15, and run through Sunday, July 18, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“Make plans to have some farm fun & spend time in our beautiful sunflowers!!!!” Southern Palmetto Farms said on Facebook.

Admission is $10, but children two and under are free.

Guests can purchase tickets in advance or at the gate.

Southern Palmetto Farms is located at 2601 Garner Road in Aynor.

