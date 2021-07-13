Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An empty stroller got caught in a ride at Carowinds before falling off a short time later.

Heather Baker sent WBTV video of the incident, which shows the stroller hooked on the bottom of a swing ride.

There was no child in the stroller and no one was hurt. Baker says the ride attendant didn’t notice at first, but ended up stopping the ride after the stroller fell off.

Carowinds released the following statement in response to the incident:

“An empty stroller remained in the ride area of Mountain Gliders after guests entered the ride, and the stroller became attached to the passenger car after the ride started. The attendant stopped the ride as soon as the issue was detected and all passengers safely exited the ride. After an inspection Mountain Gliders continued to safely operate for the rest of the day. The safety of our guests and associates is our highest priority.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.