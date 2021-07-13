Submit a Tip
Parker & Askew Selected in MLB Draft on Monday

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Two 2021 Tigers were selected on the second day (rounds 2-10) of the MLB draft on Monday. Sophomore infielder James Parker was selected in the eighth round (No. 234 overall) by the Seattle Mariners and sophomore lefthander Keyshawn Askew was picked in the 10th round (No. 292 overall) by the New York Mets.

Parker (Anderson, S.C.) was a Second-Team All-ACC pick and All-ACC Academic selection in 2021 who hit .324 with eight homers, 13 doubles, 38 RBIs, 33 runs, a .411 on-base percentage and a steal in starting all 52 games at shortstop.

In his career, Parker is hitting .303 with 10 homers, 18 doubles, 53 RBIs, 49 runs and five steals in 92 games (80 starts). Parker, whose father played at Clemson and was a third-round draft pick of the Cubs, was the first Tiger chosen by the Mariners since 2014 (Jay Baum).

Askew (Powder Springs, Ga.) had a 1-2 record and 5.84 ERA in 12 appearances (team-high 11 starts) in 2021. In a team-high 57.0 innings pitched, he allowed 11 walks with 69 strikeouts. His 6.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio is sixth in Tiger history. In his career, Askew is 3-3 with a 5.02 ERA and 117 strikeouts against 37 walks in 114.2 innings pitched over 33 appearances (21 starts). Askew was the first Tiger drafted by the Mets since 2018 (Ryley Gilliam).

Tiger signee and catcher Joe Mack was drafted on Sunday during the Competitive Balance-A round (No. 31 overall pick) by the Miami Marlins. Clemson signee and utility player Bubba Chandler, who was also a Tiger football signee as a quarterback, was drafted in the third round (No. 72 overall pick) by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The third and final day of the 2021 MLB draft is Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

