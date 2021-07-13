‘Nothing else I could imagine doing’: Myrtle Beach fire chief recognized by city leaders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The leader of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department was honored on Tuesday during the city council meeting.

Councilmembers took time to recognized Chief Tom Gwyer.

He was recently named Fire Chief of the Year in the Southeastern Division of the International Fire Chiefs Association.

He was presented the award at the association’s conference in Biloxi, Mississippi in June.

Gwyer said it has been an honor to lead the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

“There’s really not anything else I could imagine doing than being a firefighter for this city and being able to lead this organization and to be the fire chief is obviously a dream come true. When I started 28 years ago, I never imagined I would be in this position,” Gwyer said.

In those 28 years, Gwyer has risen through the ranks of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and has held just about every position along the way.

