The Naomi Project in Florence is having a Drive ‘N Dine movie night
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -The Naomi Project has been in Florence for 15 years and is a transitional home for homeless women and children who have experienced domestic abuse.
They are having a Drive-In movie night this Friday, July 16th at the Florence Center. This will cost 10 dollars per person, they will have food vendors, music and a special surprise.
Come join them at 6pm and the movie Wonder Woman 1984 starts at 8:30pm. All the money raised will help the women who are victims of domestic abuse.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.