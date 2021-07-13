The Naomi Project in Florence is having a Drive ‘N Dine movie night

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) -The Naomi Project has been in Florence for 15 years and is a transitional home for homeless women and children who have experienced domestic abuse.

They are having a Drive-In movie night this Friday, July 16th at the Florence Center. This will cost 10 dollars per person, they will have food vendors, music and a special surprise.

Come join them at 6pm and the movie Wonder Woman 1984 starts at 8:30pm. All the money raised will help the women who are victims of domestic abuse.

