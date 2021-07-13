Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States

According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the United States in 2021-22. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More people are calling Myrtle Beach home every day.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Myrtle Beach No. 1 in its list of fastest-growing places in the United States for 2021-22.

Myrtle Beach was the only location outside of the state of Florida to make the top ten.

The rankings were determined based on the net migration of each metro area, which is measured by the growth or decline of the population over the past five years, the publication announced.

In response to the ranking, the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook Tuesday, “Our millions of visitors have long known what a great destination Myrtle Beach is. Now, many of them are becoming permanent residents because of all that Myrtle Beach has to offer!”

Myrtle Beach was also ranked the second-best place to live in South Carolina by U.S. News & World Report for 2021-22, with Spartanburg taking home the top spot.

For more on the U.S. News & World Report rankings, click here.

