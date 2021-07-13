Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach leaders approve settling lawsuit over dropped school plans in The Market Common

A settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed over the development of what is now The Market Common...
A settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed over the development of what is now The Market Common was approved by Myrtle Beach leaders.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders voted to settle a lawsuit filed against the city and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority.

That settlement was approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the Myrtle Beach City Council, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Filed in December 2018 by the Horry County School District and the county itself, the suit accused the city and redevelopment authority of misusing tax increment financing (TIF) intended for the redevelopment of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

The allegations also included the city failing to include construction and funding for a new school in the redevelopment plan. That area ultimately became The Market Common.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bouricer said the board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve and execute the settlement agreement.

The exact terms of the settlement were not immediately known.

