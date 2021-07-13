Marlboro County School District gives $2,500 bonus to returning teachers

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Teachers who are returning to their Marlboro County classrooms will receive a little extra money at the start of the school year.

The district announced during Monday night’s board meeting that all returning certified teachers will receive a $2,500 retention bonus.

Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said that the United States Education Grant was modified in order to help the district with retaining high-quality staff.

The district was granted permission to give the retention bonus, which will be paid out by Sept. 30.

“Retaining high-quality teachers was difficult enough before the pandemic, but post-pandemic the task has become even more challenging, especially for small districts. We are happy to say thank you to our returning certified classroom teachers. Although this money will not match their true worth, we do want teachers to know they are valued,” said McCord.

Teachers who receive the retention bonus must remain in the district for the entire 2021-22 school year.

