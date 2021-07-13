Submit a Tip
Leaders to give update on Surfside Beach Pier construction

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Town leaders will provide the latest construction update on the Surfside Beach Pier during Tuesday night’s town council meeting.

This comes after the pier completion date was pushed back again, this time to August or September of 2022.

RELATED: ‘We’re getting it done right’: Leaders push back completion date for new Surfside Beach Pier

There have been adjustments made, including using concrete, to make sure the pier could withstand hurricane-strength winds.

In 2016, the original pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

Consensus Construction is the contractor for the pier project. The town manager said it’s expected to have at least one restaurant and several vendors.

The Surfside Beach Town Council meets July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

