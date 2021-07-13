Jamey Chadwell named to the 2021 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

ATLANTA, Ga. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has been named to the 2021 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. released today.

This year’s list includes 17 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt, and an independent. Chadwell is joined on the watch list by Tom Allen (Indiana), Mack Brown (North Carolina), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), James Franklin (Penn State), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Jimmy Lake (Washington), Dan Mullen (Florida), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia), and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

In 2020, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title, an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game. The 2020 season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two such victories in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

For his efforts, Chadwell received several Coach of the Year honors. He was named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the 2020 Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year. He was also the winner of the 2020 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, and honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award. He was also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Lombardi Honors 2020 Coach of the Year Award.

He saw five players in Tarron Jackson (Walter Camp Football Foundation (first team), Associated Press (first team), FWAA (first team), American Football Coaches Association (first team), ESPN (first team), Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), Phil Steele Publication (first team), Sporting News’ (second team), CBS Sports/247Sports (second team), Senior CLASS second-team All-American)), C.J. Brewer (Associated Press (third team), Phil Steele Publication (honorable mention)), Grayson McCall (FWAA Freshman All-American, The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-American), Willie Lampkin (FWAA Freshman All-American, ESPN College Football’s True Freshman All-America Team, The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-American, 247Sports True Freshman All-American), and Isaiah Likely (Pro Football Focus (PFF) (second team)) all pick up All-American honors in 2020.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season, and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family, and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2021 season. The winner of the 2021 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Starting in September, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also honor coaches on a weekly basis whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership, and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.