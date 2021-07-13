Horry County Schools lifts face mask requirement for 2021-22 school year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County parents can scratch face masks off the back-to-school shopping list if they want to.

Horry County Schools announced students are no longer required to wear them in the classroom this fall.

The district will no longer require masks on the bus, in the lunch line, or anywhere else on any of its campuses.

“I think all the parents and students are ready to get back to normal as much as possible,” said Horry County Schools District 6 Board Member Helen Smith. “I think because it’s a moving target, I think we’re in a position now where we’re safe enough to go without masks.”

Smith has been an advocate for face-to-face instruction throughout the pandemic, especially for elementary school-aged students.

She was pleased when the schools went back to the traditional model in the spring, even if it meant doing it with plexiglass barriers and face masks.

Now that the barriers are coming down, and students won’t be required to wear masks, she’s hopeful any students who fell behind during the pandemic will finally have a chance to get back into a groove.

“They’ll go into their classrooms without masks on,” said Smith. “They won’t have to wear masks up and down the hallways. I think the learning environment will be a whole lot more positive for them. I think they did well, under the circumstances we had to give them the education we could.”

It’s been a busy week or so nationally for the ‘masks in the schools’ topic.

The CDC lifted its recommendation, which prompted the South Carolina Department of Education to lift the requirement, and in turn, Horry County Schools lifted its requirement.

While masks won’t be required, the South Carolina State Department of Education is still recommending them.

Waccamaw Primary Care Dr. Winston McIver will be recommending them as well for any families he sees this summer.

“I still think the concern is that this delta variant is still there, and I have patients who have gotten fully vaccinated that have still tested positive for COVID,” said McIver.

McIver felt okay about sending his daughter to the Academy of Arts, Sciences and Technology last year because of the small class sizes.

Mask requirement or not, he said it won’t change his family’s approach.

“[She] did wear a mask,” said McIver. “[She is] fully vaccinated, but she’ll still be wearing a mask going to school.”

Board member Smith said they will still monitor the coronavirus, and if cases begin to rise again, then school leaders will make decisions to keep students safe.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.