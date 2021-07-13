Submit a Tip
Helping you live a pain free life with AIM Acupuncture in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Before she was a patient at AIM Acupuncture in North Myrtle Beach, Kelly tried everything to relieve her fibromyalgia symptoms.

Come along with us as we learn how AIM Acupuncture has helped her get her life back.

For more information on AIM Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine, you can visit their website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

