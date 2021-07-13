Submit a Tip
Florence leaders take first step in creating new law to help develop older neighborhoods

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence leaders hope a new law could help enhance development in some of the city’s older neighborhoods as new industry brings more jobs and people to the area.

Florence City Council passed the first reading of a new law that would authorize in advance the conveyance of 79 properties in East, Northwest, and North Florence.

When a developer is ready to develop one of these properties they’ll immediately be able to do so through a resolution.

Currently, developers or homebuyers have to wait months for an ordinance to be passed before they can take over a property.

“We’ve shortened the time limit which makes it quicker for the homeowner, developer and also the lender,” Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said.

Ervin campaigned on improving neighborhoods around Downtown Florence.

Ervin said this new law is intended to make things easier for developers who are interested in building and encourage homebuyers in these areas.

“We want to create the same housing stock you get on our west and southside, so we’re trying to create a balance of new homes throughout Florence so our people no matter where they come from can choose any part of the beautiful areas in Florence we are creating,” Ervin said.

As a city councilwoman, Ervin played a major role in the expansion and revitalization of Downtown Florence.

She said neighborhood revitalization is the continuation of what they started more than a decade ago.

“I want to see all of these areas back to what they were before the disenfranchisements of our communities, so I want to retire in a beautiful Florence where we’re coming out again to downtown events as one body of people,” Ervin said.

Council will vote on the second reading in August.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

