First Alert: Humidity and afternoon storm chances continue

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for additional heat and humidity this week with daily storm chances in the forecast.

Hot and humid through the morning and into the afternoon with a 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Hot and humid through the morning and into the afternoon with a 30% chance of a shower or storm.(WMBF)

Not much changes ahead of your Tuesday. Regardless of your plans, the humidity will be felt once again as you step out the door at any point today. Highs quickly climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland, not to mention, the humidity will make it feel even warmer. Along with the hot and humid day ahead, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible today. It’s not a washout but someone picks up on those showers and storms at 30% this afternoon.

Winds continue to pump in the moisture for the high humidity and daily rain chances this week.
Winds continue to pump in the moisture for the high humidity and daily rain chances this week.(WMBF)

This trend continues through the rest of the week with the heat index climbing into the upper 90s through the mid-week, touching 100 degrees by the end of the week.

Rain chances remain isolated-scattered through the work week with potentially better coverage...
Rain chances remain isolated-scattered through the work week with potentially better coverage LATE in the weekend.(WMBF)

While our rain chances remain scattered this week, storms look a little bit more common later this weekend and into the start of next week. For now, it’s the hit and miss summer storms through Saturday. Rain chances hold at 20-30% through then, before slowly increasing to 40% by the late weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

