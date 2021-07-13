FIRST ALERT: Heat builds, increasing rain chances towards the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer heat continues with rain chances returning for the weekend.

Afternoon highs continue to climb this week, topping out in the upper 80s through the remainder of the workweek. Plenty of humidity will make it feel much warmer with a heat index approaching 100°.

Rain chances turn lower through mid-week with just an isolated downpour Wednesday. The rest of the week features slightly higher rain chances but many areas remain dry through Friday.

For the weekend, Saturday is looking best for outdoor plans. Rain chances really ramp up Sunday with widespread afternoon showers and storms expected.

