FDTC pitcher Hunter Parks drafted in 8th round of MLB Draft by Cincinnati

FLORENCE, S.C. (July, 13, 2021) - Right-handed pitcher, Hunter Parks became the highest drafted Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Baseball Stinger in program history on Monday when he was selected in the 8th round of the MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

Parks was selected by the Reds as the 240th overall pick. He began the season battling through adversity. He endured an injury, and then he missed a month of play due to COVID-19 protocols; however, throughout the 2021 season, Parks’ efforts helped lead the FDTC Baseball Stingers program to its second-ever appearance in the NJCAA JUCO World Series. The team finished out the season 46-8, which is a program best.

“We are very proud of Hunter and thrilled for the opportunity he has with the Reds organization,” said FDTC Athletics Director/Head Baseball Coach, Preston McDonald. “We were 61-14 during his time here and he was an integral part of that success. I think his best baseball is in front of him as he’s projectable as any pitcher in this draft class.”

In 2021, Parks started 10 games and went 6-0 on the mound. Four of the victories came in conference play. He pitched a total of 42.2 innings, and he accumulated a total of 58 strikeouts, averaging 12.23 strikeouts a game. He allowed only one home run, and two doubles. No batter knocked a triple while Parks was on the mound. Parks ended the season with a 1.90 ERA. He is known for his fastball that peaks at 95-mph, and he also throws a slider that is clocked in the upper 70s.

With Parks being selected in the 8th round, he became the highest drafted FDTC Baseball Stinger. Right-handed pitcher, Elian Almanzar was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 22nd round in 2019. Tanner Myatt, who is also a right-handed pitcher, was selected in the 11th round by the New York Yankees in 2018. In 2017, right-handed pitcher, Trent Autry was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 17th round, and left-handed pitcher, David Parkinson was drafted by the Phillies in the 12th round after he transferred to the University of Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 Florence Darlington Tech Athletics. All rights reserved.