Coastal’s CJ Brewer earns Athlon Sports preseason All-America honors

Veteran defensive tackle was an All-America selection in 2020
CCU defensive lineman CJ Brewer
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina super senior defensive tackle C.J. Brewer has been named to the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-America fourth team, it was announced on Tuesday.

A 2020 Associated Press (AP) All-America third-team selection and 2020 Phil Steele honorable mention All-American last season as a team captain, Brewer has also been named to the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference and 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first teams, as well as the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt third team this preseason.

In 2020, in which the Chant defender picked up All-Sun Belt and Phil Steele SBC All-Conference first-team accolades after garnering All-Sun Belt third-team recognition in 2019, Brewer played in and started all 12 games along the defensive front for the Chants. He finished the season tied for second on the team and fourth in the Sun Belt with 6.5 sacks, was third on the team and eighth in the league with 11.0 tackles-for-loss on the year, and ranked fifth on the team with 60 total tackles. He also recorded six quarterback hurries, forced one fumble, and recovered a fumble on the defensive line.

Brewer recorded a career-high 14 tackles, to go along with 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks, in the win over Appalachian State (Nov. 21) and tallied six stops in home wins over South Alabama (Nov. 7) and then-No. 8 BYU (Dec. 5). He also recorded 3.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks in the season-opening win over Kansas (Sept. 12), the same game in which he caught his first career touchdown pass, and registered seven total tackles in wins over Campbell (Sept. 18) and at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14).

He enters his final season at CCU in 2021 ranked fifth all-time in CCU’s career record books in quarterback hurries (14), sixth all-time in sacks (11.5), sixth all-time in fumbles forced (5), ninth all-time in tackles-for-loss (23.0), and ninth all-time in assisted tackles (108).

Brewer becomes the second preseason All-American for the Chants this season, joining Isaiah Likely who was named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) Preseason College Football All-America third team earlier this summer.

