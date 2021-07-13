City leaders give initial approval to food trucks in Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach leaders are moving forward with a plan to allow a popular park to have food trucks.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading to amend the Futrell Park Planned Unit Development to allow food trucks. It will have to pass one more reading before the amendment is formally adopted.

Also included in the amendment was to allow the sale of beer and wine. At a June 1 planning commission meeting, members recommended the approval of the amendment, with one of the conditions being that there is no alcohol consumption on site, according to the council agenda.

The city council agreed with the recommendation, and beer and wine sales will not be allowed.

Food trucks would be able to operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a maximum of four food trucks allowed on the property.

Futrell Park sits among the Harlem, Carrie Mae Johnson and Booker T. Washington neighborhoods in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.