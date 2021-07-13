Best of the grand strand winners for body piercing is Professional Body Piercing by Jackie
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Professional Body Piercing by Jackie has been serving the grand strand for 25 years. They have a great staff that makes you feel very comfortable when you come in to get a piercing.
They can pierce all ages from babies to adults. They carry different selections of body piercing jewelry such as surgical steel, titanium and a huge selection of gold.
The owner Jackie is a former Registered Nurse and is honored to be your best of the grand strand winner two years in a row.
They take walk-ins everyday and appointments for babies.
