Best of the grand strand winners for body piercing is Professional Body Piercing by Jackie

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Professional Body Piercing by Jackie has been serving the grand strand for 25 years. They have a great staff that makes you feel very comfortable when you come in to get a piercing.

They can pierce all ages from babies to adults. They carry different selections of body piercing jewelry such as surgical steel, titanium and a huge selection of gold.

The owner Jackie is a former Registered Nurse and is honored to be your best of the grand strand winner two years in a row.

They take walk-ins everyday and appointments for babies.

