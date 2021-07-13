Beach access parking areas in Georgetown Co. to temporarily close

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two beach access parking areas in Georgetown County will temporarily close for repair work.

According to information from Georgetown County, beach access No. 52 and No. 54 in North Litchfield will be closed Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The closure will allow for repair of the parking areas and installation of new surfacing material, county staff said.

That closure will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Work is expected to take a few hours Wednesday morning and the parking areas should reopen by 12 p.m., according to the county.

