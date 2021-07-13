Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Augusta woman shocked to find 18 snakes in her home

By Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Imagine finding 17 baby snakes and the momma snake in your house.

Well, one woman in Augusta found all of those snakes in her house on Marks Church Road.

She believes they came in from a hole from plumbing work.

She thinks they originally came from some land under development right next door to her house.

Thankfully, she got some reinforcement and all of the snakes are now out of the house.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child
Generic prison bars graphic.
Prosecutors: S.C. man lies about car crash, lures wife to orchard, kills her in front of children

Latest News

City leaders have given initial approval to allow for food trucks in Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park.
City leaders give initial approval to food trucks in Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park
The Myrtle Beach City Council recognized MBFD Chief Tom Gwyer during Tuesday's meeting.
‘Nothing else I could imagine doing’: Myrtle Beach fire chief recognized by city leaders
City leaders have given initial approval to allow for food trucks in Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park.
City leaders give initial approval to food trucks in Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park
A two-alarm fire heavily damaged the Longs post office site in June.
USPS continues work to install PO boxes at Longs post office after 2-alarm fire
A settlement agreement in a lawsuit filed over the development of what is now The Market Common...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve settling lawsuit over dropped school plans in The Market Common