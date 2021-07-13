Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child
Generic prison bars graphic.
Prosecutors: S.C. man lies about car crash, lures wife to orchard, kills her in front of children

Latest News

Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Miami demonstrators block highway to support Cuban protests
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Sweeping changes to Horry County’s flood prevention standards passes final vote
Rosewood residents are hoping to never see scenes like this again.
‘It’s kind of effortless’: Rosewood residents begin flood buyout process with in-person enrollment sessions