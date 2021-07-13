Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 2 officers on US task force shot outside Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Two Baltimore city police officers and a suspect were shot as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant in the parking lot of a Baltimore area mall Tuesday morning, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said.

The police officers were taken to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said. The suspect was taken to an area hospital, with no word on their condition, she said.

A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall was cordoned off with crime tape as officers surrounded a vehicle outside a restaurant, Stewart said.

Video of the shooting scene in the mall’s parking lot was streamed on WMAR-TV, and appeared to show a pickup truck with bullet holes in the driver’s side window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner had responded to the hospital where the officers were taken.

___

Associated Press contributors to this story include Mike Balsamo in Washington, Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Md., and Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Md.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child
Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
A two-car crash in Longs Monday afternoon injured one person.
One injured in two-car crash in Longs

Latest News

Tatanisha McAllister’s 8-year-old Yorkie, Chrissy, was swiped near the scene of a car crash....
‘I want my dog back:’ Woman searches for dog stolen at scene of car crash
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Wildfires threaten homes, land across 10 Western states
A spike in demand is part of the reason prices have risen.
Why prices are going up
Tatanisha McAllister’s 8-year-old Yorkie, Chrissy, was swiped near the scene of a car crash....
‘I want my dog back:’ Dog stolen from scene of car crash