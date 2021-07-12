Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
26-year-old drowns near Horry County boat landing, coroner says
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Horry County carjacking suspect in custody after running from officers
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West