SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man whose body was recovered from the Pee Dee River over the weekend had jumped in to help save one of his children, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The agency provided new details on the recovery efforts that took place on Saturday.

SCDNR was called in around noon Saturday to help Horry County Fire Rescue find the missing swimmer near the Yauhannah boat ramp.

RELATED COVERAGE | Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing

Witnesses said the man was swimming with his family near the boat ramp when one of his children began to struggle in the current.

The man, identified as 26-year-old De’Quan Casey from Hemingway, was able to help the child but then went under himself and did not resurface.

Divers took over the search and were able to recover his body at 6:45 p.m. by using side-scan and hand-held sonar.

“Our goal is always to provide a resolution as soon as possible for a grieving family,” said Dive Team Supervisor Sgt. Dwayne Rogers.

