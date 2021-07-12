Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
26-year-old drowns near Horry County boat landing, coroner says
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Horry County carjacking suspect in custody after running from officers
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham calls for end of ‘prohibition on marijuana’ in South Carolina
DHEC says the SC WIC program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age 5 by...
Walmart, Kroger partner with SC WIC program
An adult male Pygmy sperm whale washed ashore in Surfside Beach on Saturday. Unfortunately, it...
Pygmy sperm whale washes ashore in Surfside Beach
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS