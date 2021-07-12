Registration begins for Horry County’s flood buyout program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is open for Horry County residents living in flood prone areas to sign up for the county’s buyout program.

Those who have experienced repetitive property loss from flooding are eligible to enroll.

More than $13 million are being put toward relocating flood victims in the Socastee area along the Intracoastal Waterway, like the Rosewood community.

The program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots for more than 60 homes.

An enrollment form can be found here.

Those forms can be emailed to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org or mailed to the Horry County Community Development Office, located at 100 Elm St., Conway, S.C. 29526 attn: Buyout Program.

Eligible homeowners should expect the buyout process to take six to 12 months.

