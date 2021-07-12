Submit a Tip
Prosecutors: S.C. man lies about car crash, lures wife to orchard, kills her in front of children

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors say a 39-year-old man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife in front of her two children after luring her to a secluded peach orchard.

Authorities say Michael Tirrell Means texted his wife he had been in a wreck to get her to the lonely location on state Highway 191 in Edgefield County in July 2019.

Prosecutors say Means emptied his wife’s bank account before shooting her in the head.

Authorities say a 10-year-old called 911 to report the shooting.

Investigators say Means couldn’t legally own a gun and bought he weapon two days before in a private transaction.

Life Sentence in Edgefield County Domestic Violence Murder Michael Tirrell Means, age 39, has been sentenced to Life...

Posted by 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office on Friday, July 9, 2021

