Police identify ‘suspicious package’ that prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police released new information on the suspicious package that shut down the Ravenel Bridge and the nearby Waterfront Park late Saturday morning.

Inspector Don Calabrese said the package was a liposuction machine.

Police responded to a call for a suspicious item under the bridge at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Calabrese said. As a precaution, the bridge was closed in both directions. Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park was also evacuated and closed, he said.

An incident report states a witness showed police a photo of the item, which looked like “a briefcase on wheels” and said it had “a fan and red and green buttons on top of it.”

The report states the item was “tucked close to the first pillar where the bridge meets the Mount Pleasant side.”

The Charleston Police Bomb Squad investigated the item and deemed it to be safe.

The bridge opened up two-and-a-half hours later at approximately 1:56 p.m. Waterfront Park reopened at 2:33 p.m., Calabrese said.

