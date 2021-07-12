Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An 18-year-old woman was taken into custody Monday afternoon after police said she robbed a Surfside Beach CVS Pharmacy.

Police Chief Ken Hofmann said the woman went to the CVS, gave a note at the pharmacy demanding all the oxycodone they had and then threatened violence if they didn’t do what she asked.

The woman left with four bottles of prescription drugs, according to Hofmann.

He added that the employees followed the woman out and confronted her in the parking, and that led to a scuffle.

The suspect left behind some of the drugs and her ID.

Hofmann said the 18-year-old was taken into custody and is at J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting charges for strong armed robbery and theft of prescription drugs.

The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

