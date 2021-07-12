Submit a Tip
One injured in two-car crash in Longs

A two-car crash in Longs Monday afternoon injured one person.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Longs.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened in the area of Highway 905 North and Highway 9 East at 2:15 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, first responders said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

