One injured after car strikes house in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was injured after car struck a house Monday afternoon in Florence County, authorities said.

According to information from the Johnsonville Police Department, a car traveling on Highway 4151 in the city of Johnsonville ran off the road and struck the home.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to law enforcement. Officers said there were children inside the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported from inside the residence.

According to police, the house seems to be fine.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate what led to the crash.

