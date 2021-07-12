Myrtle Beach drivers paying more at the pump, seasonal decline in prices could come soon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers in Myrtle Beach and across the country have seen a steady rise in gas prices recently, but analysts say a seasonal decline in prices could be coming soon.

According to information from GasBuddy, gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 9.5 cents higher than last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon Monday. Drivers are paying are 12.5 cents more than a month ago and 92.3 cents more than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.59 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.05 per gallon, a difference of 46 cents.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. They report the national average is up five cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday. While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”

Click here for more data from GasBuddy.

