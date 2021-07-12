Submit a Tip
Horry County leaders to take final vote on impact fees

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The fees that would make building homes more expensive in Horry County are back on the table this week.

County leaders said they hope impact fees will help keep up with all the growth the area is seeing.

Ultimately the fees would pay for things like transportation and public safety. It would charge anywhere from $120 to $1,800 per new single-family house, depending on location.

The developer would pay the money upfront, then bill it to the homeowner as a construction cost.

Legally, they have to put them on both new houses and new businesses.

The Horry County Council will take a final vote on impact fees during the county council meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the county government and justice center in Conway.

