HCFR: Two people taken to hospital after jet ski hits dock in Little River
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a crash on Monday night where a jet ski hit a dock in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 6:15 p.m. to the area of Riverview Drive where the crash happened.
Crews took two people to the hospital with injuries as a result of the wreck.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the crash.
No further details were provided.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.