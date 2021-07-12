HCFR: Two people taken to hospital after jet ski hits dock in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a crash on Monday night where a jet ski hit a dock in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 6:15 p.m. to the area of Riverview Drive where the crash happened.

Crews took two people to the hospital with injuries as a result of the wreck.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the crash.

No further details were provided.

