Grand Strand furniture stores facing high demand despite delivery shortage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for many items surged across the country.

One of those items being furniture, and it’s causing a shortage being felt right here in the Grand Strand.

Now it’s causing people to wait months for their new couch or patio furniture.

Renee Ramsey has shopped at the Seaside Furniture Gallery for years, even calling the store her “candy shop.”

”I’ve decorated the whole house from this store,” she said.

Over the past few months, the furniture industry has seen a big increase in sales but has struggled to make those deliveries.

Kent Shaeffer, a manager with Seaside Furniture, is dealing with these issues firsthand.

”We’ve had issues with personnel not just here, but manufacturing as well,” he said.

As a result, Seaside Furniture Gallery is facing cancellations and major delays for customized furniture.

It’s especially prevalent when textiles are imported from places like China and India.

”I would say on average it was 4-6 weeks for most of the vendors,” said Shaeffer. “Now it’s much greater. I would say 4 to 6 months.”

Customers like Ramsey are also feeling the impacts of that shipping delays.

She told WMBF News that she had ordered a custom set that was initially supposed to be ready in June.

Now they’re being told to wait until possibly August.

Industry experts said the lack of drivers and other overseas shortages are to blame, adding it could last well into 2023.

Despite the challenges, Seaside Furniture Gallery says they’re working hard to keep their customers satisfied.

Ramsey said the business is holding items for her until her bedroom furniture can be delivered.

“It’s great quality, heavy furniture and I’m willing to wait for it, especially for here,” she said.

Industry experts say there ways to get around the long delays, such as buying furniture from the showroom floor or ask which products are available at local warehouses.

