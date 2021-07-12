Submit a Tip
Georgetown street to close for stormwater pump repair

A portion of Front Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for stormwater pump repairs, police say.
A portion of Front Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for stormwater pump repairs, police say.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of a downtown street in Georgetown will be closed for two days beginning Tuesday.

Front Street will close from Frazier to Dozier streets from Tuesday through Wednesday, Georgetown Police Capt. Nelson Brown said.

The Georgetown Water utility Department will pump down the stormwater pond at the Old City Hall pond site to conduct necessary repairs on one of the pumps, he said.

Drivers should use caution in the area during the road closure, he said.

