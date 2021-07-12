Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Summer heat, humidity, and afternoon storms continue

Plenty of heat this week
Plenty of heat this week
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for more heat as the heat index approaches 100° this week.

It’s feeling like summer this week as the warm weather continues. Expect afternoon highs to approach 90° each afternoon. Once you factor in the humidity, it will feel much hotter than that. The heat index climbs into the upper 90s through mid-week, touching 100° by the end of the week.

No big storms systems heading our way this week but it won’t be completely rain-free. We’ll see a couple of downpours and storms basically each afternoon. Rain chances hold at 30% so widespread rain is looking unlikely.

Rain chances may increase late this weekend as another storm system heads our way.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

