FIRST ALERT: Summer heat, humidity, and afternoon storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for more heat as the heat index approaches 100° this week.

It’s feeling like summer this week as the warm weather continues. Expect afternoon highs to approach 90° each afternoon. Once you factor in the humidity, it will feel much hotter than that. The heat index climbs into the upper 90s through mid-week, touching 100° by the end of the week.

No big storms systems heading our way this week but it won’t be completely rain-free. We’ll see a couple of downpours and storms basically each afternoon. Rain chances hold at 30% so widespread rain is looking unlikely.

Rain chances may increase late this weekend as another storm system heads our way.

