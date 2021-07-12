FIRST ALERT: Muggy week ahead, daily storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a new work week with the typical July pattern.

Hot & humid this week with typical July weather. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day this week with plenty of heat and humidity. The feels like temperatures will soar, once again, into the middle to upper 90s at times this week. The only sign of relief we have would be from any afternoon showers/storms.

Scattered showers & storms will be in the forecast today at 30%. (WMBF)

There’s a 30% chance of rain today, mainly in the afternoon and evening. While the coverage in storms will be limited, today’s rain chance is the highest we will see for the new work week. The rest of the week features rain chances at 20% through Thursday with the same heat and humidity.

Hot & humid with daily rain chances in the forecast. (WMBF)

There’s no signs in any change of pace for the forecast. As we look into the end of the work week, the only thing that changes is the rain chances come to an end for a brief break Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, the humidity continues as we roll into the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index even worse thanks to the humidity. (WMBF)

A stormier pattern looks to return by Sunday and into the start of next week with rain chances looking a little more scattered (30-40%).

