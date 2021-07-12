FIRST ALERT: Muggy week ahead, daily storm chances

Submit a Tip
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a new work week with the typical July pattern.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day this week with plenty of heat and humidity. The feels like temperatures will soar, once again, into the middle to upper 90s at times this week. The only sign of relief we have would be from any afternoon showers/storms.

There’s a 30% chance of rain today, mainly in the afternoon and evening. While the coverage in storms will be limited, today’s rain chance is the highest we will see for the new work week. The rest of the week features rain chances at 20% through Thursday with the same heat and humidity.

There’s no signs in any change of pace for the forecast. As we look into the end of the work week, the only thing that changes is the rain chances come to an end for a brief break Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, the humidity continues as we roll into the weekend.

A stormier pattern looks to return by Sunday and into the start of next week with rain chances looking a little more scattered (30-40%).

