Coastal’s Annet Nemeth garners CoSIDA academic All-America third-team honors

AUSTIN, Texas – Coastal Carolina volleyball’s Anett Nemeth was named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I women’s volleyball third team, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced on Monday.

With the honor, Nemeth becomes the first Chanticleer volleyball student-athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since Jill Nyhof in 2009 and only the third Chanticleer all-time, joining both Jeanne Lambert (2000 – first team) and Nyhof (2009 – second team).

Nemeth was named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District NCAA Division I District 4 first team earlier this season which includes student-athletes from the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, as well as Puerto Rico.

The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

To be eligible, a student-athlete has to have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and have played in over 50 percent of the team’s games on the season.

Named a 2020-21 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American (AVCA) honorable mention and AVCA All-Region selection in each of the last two years, Nemeth adds CoSIDA Academic All-District accolades to her long list of credentials.

A two-time VolleyballMag.com All-American, picking up third-team honors in 2020-21 and fourth-team recognition in 2019 the Pecel, Hungary native has become one of the most decorated Chanticleers in history. She is also a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and a three-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection.

Nemeth led the 2020 Chanticleers to the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division championship and a second-place finish in the conference tournament. Unfortunately, her junior season ended in the Chants’ second match of the tournament due to an injury.

Nemeth led the Chanticleers to a final record of 18-1 in 2020, including a perfect regular season at 16-0 overall and in Sun Belt play. The 6-2 opposite side hitter led the Sun Belt in kills at 4.44 kills per set, was second in service aces at 0.38 per set, and fourth in hitting percentage at 33.4 percent.

The Sun Belt Conference East Division Champions finished the season nationally ranked at No. 14 and were in the AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll in each of the final three weeks of the season, climbing as high as No. 12 on Nov. 18.

