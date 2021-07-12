Submit a Tip
CCU’s Parker Chavers selected in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs

Alabama native leaves CCU as one of the most decorated Chants in program history
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Parker Chavers was selected as the 214th overall pick in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft on Monday, July 12.

With his selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Chanticleers have now had at least one player selected in the first-year player draft in each of the last 24 years, dating all the way back to the 1997 MLB Draft. Chavers becomes the 81st Chant chosen in the MLB Draft under head coach Gary Gilmore.

Coming off of seating out the abbreviated 2020 season while recovering from offseason surgery, Chavers still led the Chants in 2021 in hitting (.318), hits (62), doubles (12), and stolen bases (14). He also recorded five home runs, two triples, 33 RBIs, and scored 32 runs while posting a .477 slugging percentage and a .407 on-base percentage on the year.

A three-time All-Sun Belt selection, picking up first-team honors in 2019 and second-team accolades in both 2018 and 2020, Chavers was also twice named to the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship All-Tournament team (2018 and 2019) and earned a spot on the 2018 NCAA Conway Regional All-Tournament team. A 2019 ABCA/Rawlings Atlantic All-Region second-team pick as a sophomore, Chavers was a 2018 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and named to the 2018 Baseball America Freshman All-America, D1Baseball Freshman All-America, and Perfect Game/Rawlings All-America second teams following his first year at Coastal.

He closes out his career at CCU by hitting .319 with 198 base hits, 27 home runs, seven triples, 36 doubles, 129 RBIs, and 134 runs scored over 168 games played. He added 101 walks, six sacrifice flies, and 33 stolen bases while posting a .530 career slugging percentage and a .426 career on-base percentage. His seven triples are 12th all-time in CCU history, while his 101 career walks rank 13th and 27 career home runs are tied for 17th all-time in Coastal baseball history. His .530 career slugging percentage ranks 19th all-time in program history, while his .426 career on-base percentage ranks 16th in the Coastal annals.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

